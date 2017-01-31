Morocco’s king attends AU summit for first time in 33 years

“When it withdrew from the OAU, Morocco never left Africa. In 1984, it simply left an institution in very special circumstances,” King Mohammad said in his letter. “My country’s passionate relationship with the Continent explains why the recognition of a pseudo state was understandably too hard for the Moroccan people to accept. Indeed, it is difficult to admit that the Kingdom — a nation steeped in history — could somehow be compared to an entity that meets none of the attributes of sovereignty and that is deprived of any representativeness or effectiveness.”

Moroccans felt that the admission of a non-sovereign entity, by means of transgression and collusion, was something they simply could not accept, he said. King Mohammad VI said that today among the group of 26 countries that chose the ‘division camp’ in 1984, only ten countries recognise SADR and at least 34 AU countries have never recognised or no longer recognise that “so-called state that is not a member of the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Arab League or any other sub-regional, regional or international institution.” The monarch said that time to “return to the AU” had come and that Morocco should “take its natural place within its institutional family.” That time has now come. “On reflection, it has become clear to us that when a body is sick, it is treated more effectively from the inside than from the outside … Morocco should not remain outside its African institutional family and should regain its natural, rightful place within the AU. From within, Morocco will contribute to making the AU a more robust organisation — one that is both proud of its credibility and relieved of the trappings of an obsolete era.” For some analysts, Morocco sought to benefit from the death of the long-standing leader of Western Sahara’s Polisario movement, Mohammad Abdul Aziz, in May 2016 and the arrival of a new chief who could be less intransigent over the Moroccan solution to the dispute. Rabat also sought to ease the pressure on its troops at the borders and direct them to help tackle the increasingly menacing threats of terrorism, observers said. At the same time, support among Arab and African countries for SADR was noticeably declining amid concerns about threats by separatist movements to national unity and territorial integrity. The “Look Africa” drive by the Moroccan monarch with its enormous economic and political benefits was also crucial in the decision to rejoin the African Union. For King Mohammad VI, it was high time to return to the African Union, the increasingly significant arena to consolidate its status and power. — with inputs from agencies More from Morocco African Union mulls Morocco membership

