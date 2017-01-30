African Union mulls Morocco membership, Trump fallout

The 54-nation bloc often struggles with competing regional interests, and issues such as Morocco’s bid to rejoin the bloc and differing views on membership of the International Criminal Court (ICC) are expected to shape the election of the AU’s top executive.

But the meeting is the first since Trump’s election and anger over a ban on citizens from three African nations marked the summit opening. “What do we do about this? Indeed this is one of the greatest challenges and tests to our unity and solidarity,” Dlamini-Zuma said. Trump’s administration has faced outrage and widespread protests over the move to ban citizens from seven countries including Libya, Somalia and Sudan in Africa. At the start of the summit leaders heaped praise on West African grouping ECOWAS for its decisive role in dealing with the Gambian crisis, and welcomed new President Adama Barrow, who could not attend the meeting. They then retreated behind closed doors to weigh Morocco’s bid to return to the fold 33 years after it quit in protest against the AU’s decision to accept Western Sahara as a member. The membership of affluent Morocco could be a boon for the AU, which lost a key financier in late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi and is working on ways to become financially independent. Currently, foreign donors account for some 70 per cent of its budget, according to the Institute for Security Studies. A Moroccan diplomat said Sunday the country had the “unconditional support” of 42 members of the bloc. However, in a sign of the resistance Morocco is facing, 12 countries including heavyweights Nigeria, South Africa, Algeria, Kenya and Angola, requested a legal opinion from the AU on whether the bloc could accept a member that is “occupying parts of the territory” of another member. These nations have long supported the campaign for self-determination by Western Sahara’s Polisario movement. Morocco maintains that the former Spanish colony under its control is an integral part of the kingdom, while the Polisario Front, which campaigns for the territory’s independence, demands a referendum on self-determination. The AU’s legal counsel, in a document seen by AFP, said the nations raised “fundamental concerns that have to be taken into account”. However, the decision to weigh Morocco’s request ultimately rests with heads of state. The leaders will also vote for a new chairperson six months after failing to decide on a replacement for South Africa’s Dlamini-Zuma. One of five candidates from Kenya, Senegal, Chad, Botswana and Equatorial Guinea will have to unite different regions to win a two-thirds majority. Kenya’s foreign minister Amina Mohammad, Chad’s former prime minister Moussa Faki Mahamat and Senegal’s veteran diplomat Abdoulaye Bathily are front-runners in the race. The choice of a new leader is crucial for the future of a bloc which is undergoing deep introspection on how to reform to become more relevant and better respond to crises on the continent. Tasked with leading the reforms, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame delivered a “biting” report to heads of state on Sunday, according to a statement from the Kenyan government. He criticised “chronic failure to see through African Union decisions (which) had resulted in a crisis of implementation and a perception that the AU was not relevant to Africans”. More from Morocco Morocco king attends AU summit after 33 years

