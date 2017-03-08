Libya’s eastern parliament calls for elections next year

The Tobruk body called on all Libyan parties to condemn militias that occupied the two key terminals in what it described as “terrorist attacks,” saying it was suspending its participation in peace talks until they did so. The militias, which oppose the parliament, say they intend to take the eastern city of Benghazi and drive Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar from the area. Haftar’s army is allied to the parliament, while the Tripoli government opposes him.