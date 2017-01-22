Egypt army chief holds talks with Libya’s Haftar

Cairo: Lt. General Mahmoud Hijazi, Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces, discussed with Lt. General Khalifa Haftar, General Commander of Libya’s Armed Forces, developments relating to the Libyan crisis and the results of meetings in Cairo with various Libyan Armed Forces departments.
The Egyptian Armed Forces said in a statement that the meeting, which was held in Cairo in the presence of members of the Egyptian committee on Libya, comes as part of its efforts to bring Libyans together and achieve reconciliation among all Libyan parties.
Lt. General Khalifa Haftar stressed the importance of the Egyptian role in supporting Libya’s reconciliation efforts, starting from the close ties between the Libyan and Egyptian peoples, and welcomed all Libyan political efforts, stating his readiness to participate in any national meetings that can contribute to reaching compromise solutions to overcome the current crisis.