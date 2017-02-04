Trump sanctions on Iran hit two Lebanese nationals

The four Lebanese companies on the list include Maher Trading and Construction Company, Mirage for Engineering and Trading, Mirage for Waste Management and Environmental Services, and Reem Pharmaceutical. Farhat is apparently a key operator in all four. According to the American Administration, Farhat owns 33 per cent of Mirage for Waste Management and Environmental Services and is its authorised signatory, which will create a major dilemma for the Lebanese government since one of its nationals is now directly tied to the IRGC.