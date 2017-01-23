The facade of political representation in Lebanon

Of course, representation in parliament reached a parity between Muslims and Christians (64 seats for each) under the terms of the Constitution as amended by the 1990 Ta’if Accords, though party coalitions seldom ushered in cohesive blocks. In fact, no single party has ever won more than 12.5 percent of the seats in parliament, and no coalition of parties has won more than 35 percent, which effectively translated into limited power for the parties themselves. Still, wily and rival political leaders honed survival skills as they displayed chameleon like qualities by aligning themselves in one constituency, and opposing each other in another.