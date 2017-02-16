Lebanon arrests three terrorist suspects

Ironically, some of the deadliest attacks occurred in Hezbollah strongholds to punish the militia that is fighting alongside President Bashar Al Assad’s forces. According to Alexander Shumilin, the Director of the Centre for the Analysis of Middle East Conflicts at the Russian Institute for US and Canadian Studies in Moscow, between 7,000 and 10,000 Hezbollah militiamen are deployed in Syria whose expenses are entirely covered by Iran.