Lebanon all at sea in face of trash crisis

The garbage problem has long been a symbol of a failure of Lebanese politics, one that activists say has its roots in the time shortly after the country’s civil war, which ended in 1990. Soon after the war ended, the government set up a trash collection company, called Sukleen, that was connected to political parties and over the years became a vehicle for corruption, say activists. This thwarted the possibility of other solutions, like recycling, and in a country as small as Lebanon it has been hard to find enough space for landfills.