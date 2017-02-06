Jumblatt throws down the gauntlet in Lebanon

Jumblatt’s remarks, which came as he was reelected to head the Progressive Socialist Party (PSP), dismissed a proposal floated by Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, who is also the leader of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM). The Druze leader perceived Bassil’s four-party [FPM, Future Movement, Amal and Hezbollah] committee meetings to agree on a new voting system ahead of the February 21 deadline for the upcoming parliamentary polls, as little more than an FPM effort to “eliminate historic pro-Jumblatt Christian representation”.

According to the usually reliable Al Jumhuriyyah daily, “Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil told the four-party committee that he is willing to be lenient with Jumblatt regarding the Druze seats but that it is out of the question for his bloc to comprise any Christian MPs”. In response, Jumblatt demanded that parliamentary elections be held on time (in May 2017), though he pointed out that the Ta’if Accords made no mention of sect-based proportionality, a favourite of both the FPM and Hezbollah. What added to the ongoing confusion, exacerbated by unending meetings among elites reiterating the same positions for weeks and months on end, was the position reached by President Michel Aoun. On Friday, the head-of-state vowed to confront parties that are allegedly obstructing the endorsement of a new electoral law (the PSP), rejected the 1960 law, and threatened to put a new voting system to a popular referendum. Foreign Minister Boutros Harb, a member of parliament from Batroun and an established constitutional scholar, clarified that a referendum “seeks to avoid [staging] elections”, which was yet another anti-Aoun and anti-FPM/Hezbollah provocation. Jumblatt did not take the referendum bait as he stressed the necessity for a partnership with the FPM, saying that the PSP was represented in the government “with two ministers and we have voted for President Michel Aoun. We hope that President Aoun will understand different viewpoints to reach with him and others a new electoral law”, he concluded. What truly preoccupied Jumblatt were the implications of the hybrid law proposal that calls for electing a part of parliamentary seats under a majoritarian system and another part under a proportional vote law that, he insisted, would deprive his 11-member bloc of some parliamentary seats in the Chouf-Aley region. The Druze chieftain affirmed that full sect-based proportionality — even if is not mentioned in the Ta’if Accords — can only be introduced in Lebanon when “political confessionalism is eliminated and when Parliament becomes a non-sectarian body”. Short of that, Jumblatt reiterated, the best option is to amend the 1960 formula, or live with the consequences of a new political crisis. More from Lebanon Trump curbs on Iran hit two Lebanese nationals

