In Lebanon, an avant-garde mosque promotes coexistence

At the back of the room, where religious texts are traditionally stored, the word “Iqra” or “read” appears in wooden latticework, a nod to the first word of the Koran and a reminder, Al Kadi says, of the religious imperative to read, not merely recite.

The interior is dominated by a striking carpet featuring an abstract black-and-white pattern - a first-of-its-kind print of soundwaves taken from a recording of Koranic recitation. “The carpet is a new kind of calligraphy, in the sense that it’s a visual representation of spoken language,” said artist Lawrence Abu Hamdan, who conceived the piece. Moments in the soundwaves where the word “God” appeared were removed, in part to avoid the possibility of visitors stepping on the word. “But also to reflect something that’s very important in this mosque... that God is both concealed and ultimately very present,” added Abu Hamdan. For all the innovation of the mosque, it retains certain elemental features, including an orientation towards Makkah, which Muslims face to pray and, for now, a traditional adhan, or call to prayer. Abu Hamdan produced a reinterpreted adhan, with the words spoken rather than sung, but it was deemed a little too avant-garde and has been replaced for now with a standard sung recording. For Junblatt, the project’s aims were twofold: to emphasise the ties between the Druze faith and other branches of Islam, but also to promote religious tolerance. Lebanon still bears the scars of its 1975-1990 civil war, in which all factions and sects committed abuses, and it has been rocked by the consequences of the conflict in neighbouring Syria. “I think the message that we have to say again and again, always in Lebanon, is that it’s a place of diversity and coexistence,” Junblatt said. “Lebanon cannot survive but through its diversity.” The Chouf area where Mukhtara is located witnessed some of the bloodiest massacres of the civil war, committed both by and against the Druze. For Mukhtara residents, the mosque is something of a curiosity, regarded as a gesture towards outsiders rather than a potential prayer house for themselves. “I haven’t been inside, but from the outside the design is really nice,” said 50-year-old Sabah Abdul Samad, whose pharmacy is opposite the mosque. “It’s something very lovely, promoting pluralism and acceptance of the other,” she added. “Many of our Muslim brothers pass through here, it’s a good thing for them to have a place to pray.” Al Kadi sees the mosque an “act of bridging” between the different branches of Islam at a time “when such gestures... are rarely being made”. “The fact that it’s done in this way, that it’s done at this time specifically, sends a strong message: that there’s an alternative, you can be religious without being close-minded.” More from Lebanon Le Pen refuses headscarf to meet Lebanon’s mufti

