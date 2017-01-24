Hariri’s movement ‘bows to Hezbollah’ — Rifi

In what was a dramatic accusation, Rifi declared “the party has 17 [out of 30] ministers in this government [led by Prime Minister Saad Hariri] and this is a major national crime against the cause,” which implied that except for Future (7), Lebanese Forces (3), Progressive Socialist Party (2) and a sole independent minister, all of the others — those that belonged to the Free Patriotic Movement (8), Amal (3), Hezbollah (2), and one each for the Tashnag Party, the Marada Movement, the Lebanese Democratic Party and the Syrian National Socialist Party — were beholden to Hezbollah.