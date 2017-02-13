Aoun in Egypt to discuss combatting terror

The President of the Republic responded to a particularly strong question about Hezbollah’s military deployments on various Syrian battlefields as valuable additions to regional instability. He pointed out that the Shiite militia intervened in the fighting in Syria only when Lebanon was confronted with the terrorist threat. He specifically identified infiltrations in Arsal and Wadi Khalid, along the border, as the necessary rationale, adding: “Hezbollah’s presence in Syria is directed against terrorist organizations on the ground like Daech and the Al Nusrah Front”, though his assertion that the party does not interfere “in the regional struggle” was not accurate. In fact, such interferences prompted the Gulf Cooperation Council states to designate Hezbollah a terrorist organization.

Cairo also designated Hezbollah a terrorist organisation in the aftermath of the April 2009 Hezbollah plot in Egypt that involved the arrest of 49 men by Egyptian authorities. At the time, Egypt accused those detained as being Hezbollah agents planning attacks against Israeli and Egyptian targets throughout the Sinai Peninsula. In response to the arrests, Hassan Nasrallah accused Cairo of mistreating the Palestinians after the 2008 War in Gaza. He lamented the closing of the Rafah crossing that, the Chairman of the Party said, made Egypt a “partner in the killing of Palestinians by the Israeli Defense Forces”, a declaration that angered Cairo. As part of another interview on Sunday, this time with Al Ahram, President Aoun defended Hezbollah, noting first that the Shiite militia was targeted by the UN resolution 1559 for various reasons, but chiefly “because of its opposition to Israel”. He added that the agreement with Hezbollah allowed him to no longer merely be confined to a specific community and become “national resistance” which raised eyebrows among many Lebanese who did not accept this interpretation. It was unclear whether the President was sharing his personal views or revealing a new State policy, especially when he underscored that the LAF and Hezbollah complemented each other and that the party’s strength did not weaken the State. Asked whether during his visit to Saudi Arabia the issue of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization was raised by King Salman, Aoun replied that this issue had not been addressed because Hezbollah members were Lebbanese citizens who inhabited the South and are not mercenaries like those who came from other countries fighting in Syria”. Aoun and his delegation, which includes the Minister of Finance Ali Hassan Khalil, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Gebran Bassil, the Minister of the Interior Nouhad Al Mashnouq, the Minister of the Economy Raed Khoury, and the State Minister for Presidential Affairs Pierre Raffoul, will meet with their counterparts for in-depth exchanges though Baabda Palace did not issue a formal agenda. Observers noted that the head of General Security, Major General Abbas Ebrahim, accompanied the president too, which hinted that counter-terrorism measures were probably high on the list of items that leaders of the two countries were bound to address. On Tuesday, Aoun was scheduled to fly to Amman, at the invitation of Jordanian King Abdullah II. More from Lebanon Arab unity urged to guard Jerusalem’s diversity

Aoun in Egypt, defends Hezbollah’s arms

Calls for civilian airport in Tripoli intensify

Junblatt attacks Lebanese judiciary









