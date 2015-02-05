Jordan drones hit Daesh arms depot, barracks in southern Syria

Amman: Jordan said it had carried out air strikes against Daesh targets in southern Syria, hitting an arms depot, a warehouse for making car bombs and barracks used by the extremist group.
The state news agency Petra on Saturday quoted the military as saying drones and precision-guided munitions killed and wounded an unspecified number of Daesh militants. It said Friday’s strikes also targeted a Daesh-held former Syrian army post.
Jordan has carried out such strikes before as part of a US-led alliance against Daesh in Iraq and Syria.
The latest attacks came after King Abdullah II held high-level meetings in Washington about a possible US shift in Syria policy. President Donald Trump has raised the possibility of safe zones in Syria, an idea critics say could escalate US military engagement.