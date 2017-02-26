Police commandos recapture new neighbourhood in Mosul

Elsewhere, up to 3,000 people fled from the Mamun neighbourhood Sunday morning, according to Iraqi special forces Brig. Gen. Salam Hashed, who oversees a screening centre south of Mosul. Hashed said just over 2,500 people fled the previous day.

According to the UN figures, about 750,000 civilians are believed to be trapped in their houses in western Mosul, one of several challenges expected to slow the advance of the Iraqi troops. Another complication is western Mosul’s old and narrow streets, which will force Iraqi soldiers to leave the relative safety of their armoured vehicles.