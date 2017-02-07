Iraqi forces wage psychological war with terrorist corpses

“We leave them in the street like that so the dogs eat them,” said soldier Asaad Hussain. “We also want the citizens to know there is a price for supporting terrorists.” Mosul had accused the Baghdad government and army of widespread abuses, which they deny.

Daesh exploited that resentment but started losing popularity after it imposed its radical version of Islam and shot or beheaded anyone deemed an enemy. Iraqi citizens don’t seem to mind the gory sight of the bodies, with people walking past them every day as Mosul begins the work of rebuilding entire neighbourhoods pulverised by Daesh car bombs and US-led air strikes. Labourer Yousuf Salim observed the corpses, still with army boots on their feet, and paused to reflect on life under Daesh, which has lost ground in Iraq and other Arab countries. He said the bodies should not be moved. “Do you know what smoking one, just one cigarette meant?” he asked. “Twenty-five lashes in a public square where people were forced to watch you suffer. “If your beard length did not meet their requirements, that was a month in jail and 100 lashes in public.” The militants are no longer in charge in east Mosul but they are still very capable of spreading fear. Two men approached a soldier to complain that there were suspicious wires that may be attached to a bomb on a door at the factory where they work. Minutes later, an increasingly familiar scene unfolded. Soldiers looked up and spotted a drone aircraft operated by Daesh militants, located about 600 metres away across the Tigris River, which bisects Mosul. Iraqi forces opened fired with their assault rifles, hoping to blast the small aircraft — a Daesh weapon of choice — out of the sky before it could drop a bomb. A few streets away, a group of young boys walked towards three more Daesh corpses. “The bodies should stay. Daesh killed lots of people so why should they be buried,” said Salem Jamil, 13, who was carrying a plastic bag filled with old electric wiring he hopes to sell. But a man who approached said the bodies should be buried because that is everyone’s right.The three militants were shot when they tried to sneak through some trees to kill soldiers. One of the soldiers stood proudly over the dead men, including one still wearing a suicide belt. He smiled and pointed to a cigarette stuffed in one of the terrorist’s nostrils. “We put it there because of the terrible things they did to Iraqis,” said the soldier, Asaad Najif. “The fate of any terrorist is clear. We will find you and kill you.” More from Iraq Daesh shifting to ‘dark web’ for communication

Kuwait welcomes ‘positive Iraqi statements’

Nato starts anti-Daesh bomb training in Iraq

Abandoned hotel sheds light into Daesh’s ways









