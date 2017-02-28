Iraqi forces close in on Daesh-held Mosul government buildings

Another man, Abu Ali, arriving from Tal Al Rumman with his four young children, said Daesh militants had killed their mother three months ago after she went out with her face uncovered. He said he had found her body in the mortuary, adding: “I would drink their blood.” His family had been surviving on bread and wheat grain since Iranian-trained Iraqi militias severed supply routes from Mosul to Syria, essentially besieging western Mosul.