Iraq forces converge on Mosul airport

On the second day of the renewed offensive, they pushed northwards towards Mosul airport, which lies on the southern approach to the city, on the east bank of the Tigris River.

The assault marks a new phase in the broad operation launched on October 17 to retake Mosul, Iraq’s second city and the terrorists’ last major stronghold in the country. The recapture of Mosul would deal a death blow to the “caliphate” which Daesh chief Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi proclaimed in the city in June 2014 but has been shrinking steadily for two years as anti-Daesh forces advanced. But it took the Iraq’s most seasoned forces, the elite Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS), two months to retake east Mosul, where Daesh put up stiffer than expected resistance. Commanders and experts believe the city’s west bank could prove even harder to retake, with the narrow streets of the Old City forcing Iraqi forces to undertake perilous dismounted raids. Daesh also “likely has stronger support within western Mosul, and the ISF (Iraqi security forces) are more likely to encounter populations that are wary or hostile,” said Patrick Martin, Iraq analyst at the Institute for the Study of War. Yet after a lull in the four-month-old operation, optimism was high on the front lines. “I don’t expect a very difficult fight: their end has arrived,” Hakem Gassem Mohammad, an officer with the interior ministry’s Rapid Response force told an AFP reporter south of Mosul. The first day of the rekindled offensive saw forces advance in sparsely populated areas just south of the city itself and retake at least 15 villages. The main focus of Monday’s operations was to secure an area south of the airport called Al Busaif. “It’s a strategic location because it is on a hill. We have to seize today because Daesh fighters can fight back from there,” Jawdat told AFP near the front line. CTS forces, who have urban warfare experience and did most of the fighting in east Mosul, were seen heading across the desert to the western side of Mosul. They are expected to breach the densely-populated western part of Mosul once other forces have moved all the way up to the city limits. The terrorists defending Mosul’s west bank have no choice but to protect their bastion. Bridges across the Tigris in the city have been destroyed and Iraqi forces have cut off escape routes. The forces were receiving support from a US-led coalition that has delivered more than 10,000 munitions on Daesh targets since the start of the Mosul operation. As Iraqi forces advanced on besieged terrorists in Mosul, fears grew for the estimated 750,000 civilian also trapped there with dwindling food supplies. Save the Children said on Sunday that all parties should protect the estimated 350,000 children among them. “This is the grim choice for children in western Mosul right now: bombs, crossfire and hunger if they stay — or execution and snipers if they try to run,” said the charity’s Iraq director, Maurizio Crivallero. More than half a million residents stayed home when Iraqi forces entered east Mosul to battle Daesh there, leading to smaller displacement than initially feared. But the aid community said the assault on west Mosul could cause a bigger exodus and the UN said it was building more camps around the city. More from Iraq Iraqi suicide bomber was ex-Gitmo detainee

