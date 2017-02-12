Baghdad tense after Green Zone clashes

Four of the five protesters killed were hit by bullets and the fifth died of unknown causes, according to an updated casualties toll given by an Interior Ministry official. Most of the injured were treated for choking on tear gas, he said.

Al Sadr says the electoral commission is favourable to his Shiite rival, former prime minister Nouri Al Maliki, a politician close to Iran whom he accuses of corruption. He also blames Al Maliki for the failure of the Iraqi army to contain the advance of Daesh in 2014, as he was then prime minister and commander of the armed forces. The cleric said his supporters wanted to get near the Green Zone to make their voices heard by decision-makers, and had no intention of storming it again. Al Abadi ordered an investigation into the violence amid claims by the Interior Ministry that some demonstrators carried firearms and knives. Al Sadr insists his followers were peaceful. In a statement, Al Maliki’s Dawa party accused Al Sadr without naming him of trying to “distract the Iraqi people in sedition in order to prevent the efforts to get rid of Daesh.” Al Sadr is openly hostile to American policies in the Middle East and, at the same time, he has a troubled relationship with Iraqi political groups allied with Iran. Al Sadr is the heir of a clerical family who suffered under Saddam Hussain, the former president toppled in the 2003 US-led invasion. His Shiite rivals had fled Saddam’s persecution, returning to Iraq after the invasion. His followers held several demonstrations last year to press for anti-corruption reforms and stormed the Green Zone after violent clashes with security forces. Iraqi forces last month completed the first phase of the Mosul offensive that started in October, by removing the militants from the eastern side of the city. They are now preparing to attack the part that lies west of the Tigris river. More from Iraq Iraq forces foil Daesh attempt to flee

