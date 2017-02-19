As Mosul attack begins, images of brutality emerge

Most of the videos and pictures were posted on the internet after the second phase of the Mosul operation started in late December. They stand in stark contrast to matching posts on the official special forces Facebook page, which shows them posing for selfies with newly liberated residents, handing out food and water, and even feeding animals. But though they show abuse, the images appear to have been posted by government supporters rather than whistle-blowers, garnering thousands of likes and shares. The Facebook pages they appear on unofficially document the progress of the campaign.

The videos threaten not only to tarnish the image of security forces, but potentially to undermine public support for the Mosul offensive, human rights activists said, calling on the government to investigate thoroughly. “While this operation has seen so few incidents of abuse compared with earlier operations, it is vital that Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi takes them seriously when they do come up,” said Belkis Wille, who has documented human rights abuses in Iraq for Human Rights Watch. “We often see the authorities creating investigative committees — we rarely see results. Let’s hope it is different this time.” It is difficult to identify the men and young boys in the images because after two and a half years surviving Daesh terror, people in the city do not want to be seen as critical of the security forces for fear of being labelled as Daesh sympathisers. As the videos show, it can be deadly. In another video dated 22 January a terrified young boy identified as a suicide attacker is led on his knees and the palms of his hands by an officer of the interior ministry’s US-trained Quick Reaction Force. He is forced to bark like a dog, repeat “I am a dog, son of a dog”, then bite the boot of soldier, as an officer commands him to show his face so his humiliation is public. “Raise your head so your face is visible,” the man says. Almost all the comments on the video praise the soldiers for humiliating the young fighter, although there is one lone voice of dissent, warning that the attackers risked sinking to the level of the group they are trying to destroy. “Even if he is Daesh, he is still a human, brothers please do not violate the reputation of the army and the police, we do not want to behave like Daesh,” wrote a commentator with the name Arkan Alazy, who said he had lost a brother to the group. “My brother was in the army and was killed by Daesh but this does not mean that I would become a criminal like them,” he wrote. “Prisoners are treated differently, that is what our religion teaches us.” More from Iraq Iraqi troops consolidate gains south of Mosul

