Timeline — GCC-Iran Relations

Oman and Iran are planning to build a causeway linking the two countries over the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian ambassador to Oman Ali Akbar Sibeveih said in Muscat. The causeway will create a road link between Iran and a GCC country for the first time in history.

27/2/2014 Bahrain warns Iran to stop meddling in internal affairs. It said "we do not accept any form of abuse from Iran." 04/12/2013 Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visits to the UAE and held discussion with the UAE President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. 28/11/2013 Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Foreign Minister, called on Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations. The UAE minister wished the new Iranian government success and stressed the importance of developing relations between the two countries. 22/10/2013 Oman will look after Iranian affairs in Canada after diplomatic relations were suspended last year, Iran said. Oman has been named the protector of Iran's interests in Canada. 03/8/2013 Hassan Rouhani takes over as the Islamic republic's seventh president and assured to improve the relationship with the Gulf countries. 20/12/2011 GCC told Iran to stop meddling in their internal affairs. At the same time, as part of the its policy in dealing with Iran, they kept the door half-closed. 10/5/2011 Bahrain's King Hamad Bin Eisa Al Khalifa has said that his country is not interested in escalating tensions with Iran. 02/5/2011 GCC Secretary General Dr Abdul Latif Al Zayani denounced a statement by the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Army who claimed that the Arabian Gulf belongs to Iran. 02/4/2011 Saudi Arabia has urged Iran to mind its own business after a parliamentary panel in Tehran warned that Riyadh was "playing with fire" by deploying troops in Bahrain. 14/3/2011 GCC troops rolled into Bahrain to bring mass unrest under control 7/12/2010 UAE wants sanctions on Iran to end if Tehran cooperates with the International Atomic Energy Agency and the international community over its nuclear program 14/12/2009 GCC summit called on Iran to comply with international laws in its standoff over its nuclear program. 27/09/2009 The GCC foreign ministers urged Iran to take positive steps regarding its nuclear programme and hoped that Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council would reach an agreement to eliminate the fears of the international community over Iran's nuclear activities 04/8/2009 Sultan Qaboos Bin Saeed of Oman began a three-day official visit to Iran, his first in 30 years 18/2/2009 UAE has condemned Iranian statements claiming "Bahrain is an integral part of Iran's territory" and called on the Iranian government to disclaim and stop such aggressive statements

