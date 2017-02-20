Iran interference must stop before talks: UAE

“It can perhaps start with a modest regional dialogue forum, based on generally recognised principles and shared objectives. The forum can promote understanding on a broad spectrum of issues, ranging from confidence- and security-building measures to combating terrorism, extremism and sectarianism,” Zarif said in his address to the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Germany on Sunday, IRNA reported. “Such a forum could eventually even develop into a more formal nonaggression and security cooperation arrangement.”