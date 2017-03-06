Iran indicts nuclear talks team member

In August, hardline news outlets said authorities detained Esfahani, who reportedly worked as a member of a parallel team focusing on lifting economic sanctions as part of the deal. He later was granted bail, which is rare in Iran for those accused of having committed a serious crime.

After the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Esfahani reportedly served as a member of the Iranian team working at The Hague on disputes between Iran and the United States over pre-revolution purchases of military equipment from the US by Iran. He is a member of the Ontario Institute of Chartered Accountants in Canada. He also has served as an adviser to the head of Iran’s Central Bank. The Associated Press could not reach Esfahani for comment. John Babcock, a spokesman for Canada’s Global Affairs department, said officials were aware of reports of the detention of a Canadian citizen in Iran, but declined to comment further. The nuclear deal remains a sore spot for Iranian hardliners, but it was a foreign policy victory for moderate President Hassan Rouhani. Rouhani is widely expected to seek a second term in Iran’s May presidential election. Meanwhile, Ejehi announced the case against the unnamed Iranian-American, who presumably faces fraud charges. “The person has been detained but they were not a government official,” he said. The US State Department said it was “aware of media reports alleging the detention of an American citizen in Iran,” but declined to comment further. There have been several Iranian-Americans detained in the wake of the nuclear deal, which saw Iran agree to limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of some economic sanctions. Among them are Iranian-American businessman Siamak Namazi and his octogenarian father, Baquer Namazi, who are serving 10-year prison sentences for “cooperating with the hostile American government.” Also detained is Robin Shahini, who is serving an 18-year prison sentence for “collaboration with a hostile government.” Iran does not recognise dual nationalities, meaning that those it detains cannot receive consular assistance. In most of the recent cases, dual nationals have faced secret charges in closed-door hearings before Iran’s Revolutionary Court, which handles cases involving alleged attempts to overthrow the government. More from Iran Blazing a trail for women in Iran

