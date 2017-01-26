Germany’s invite to journalist angers Turkey

Ankara: Turkey has criticised Germany after its Justice Ministry invited a prominent journalist who is accused of espionage in Turkey as a guest of honour to an event.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Huseyin Muftuoglu said on Thursday Turkey regarded the invitation extended to Can Dundar as “provocation” at a time when troubled ties with Germany were returning to normal.
The former editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet newspaper was sentenced to more than five years in prison last year for reports on alleged government arms shipments to Syria. The case is being appealed.