Germany’s invite to journalist angers Turkey

The former editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet newspaper was sentenced to more than five years in prison last year for reports on alleged government arms shipments to Syria. The case is being appealed.

He has since moved to Germany while Turkish authorities have issued warrants for his arrest. Muftuoglu said: “We have conveyed to our German interlocutors our expectations for cooperation.” German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to visit Turkey next week.









