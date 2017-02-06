More than 2 centuries of brewing and smoking

“In this place, you smell the real Egypt and its past. This is particularly great during Ramadan when the whole area pulsates with spirituality and festivities associated with Ramadan,” Shawqi said, referring to the Muslim lunar fast month of Ramadan. “If you want to experience the real sense of Ramadan in Egypt, you have to come to this area and this cafe.”

Waiters at Al Feshawi briskly move back and forth, carrying enamel teapots and coffee kettles served on traditional copper trays. Clients that are in groups can sit together on long elaborately carved Arabesque seats inside. Other patrons prefer to sit outside, following the stream of life in the historic alleyway. “Since I came to Egypt two years ago to study Sharia [Islamic law] at Al Azhar University, I have been interested in visiting Al Feshawi and enjoying its magical atmosphere, especially in the month of Ramadan,” Khalil Ebrahim, a Malaysian student, said. “I admire the place with its authentic decoration that challenges the time” Ebrahim told Gulf News in classical Arabic. “After I perform the ’Isha [evening] prayer in Al Hussain Mosque, I come to Al Feshawi where I can listen to an oud [lute] played by a performer inside the cafe while I sip my favourite drink, karkade [hibiscus tea].” Accounts vary on when Al Fishawi was exactly set up. A brass plaque inside the coffeehouse puts it at the year 1710. Some historians say Al Feshawi the founder started his business in 1773. Others say it was in 1797. Having been a witness to dramatic changes in Egypt over the years, the café has stood the test of time. Its owners persistently resist succumbing fast-paced modernity embraced by its competitors. Al Feshawi’s descendants have refused to furnish the cafe with a television set or other latter-day amenities. “Introducing television will bring a type of customers who do not appreciate the asthetic value of this cafe,” Akram Al Feshawi said. “I am eagerly keen to keep this coffeehouse intact without development lest it should lose its historical distinction.” More from Egypt Preacher suspender over goalie tribute

