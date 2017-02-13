Indian doctors prepare ‘world’s heaviest woman’ for surgery

The specialist weight-loss surgeon said he and his team at Mumbai’s Saifee hospital hoped the surgery would help Abd Al Aty shed another 150 kilogrammes.

It would allow her to sit up and feed herself, something not possible in her present state. Following the surgery she will spend five months being closely monitored by the Indian specialists and receiving physiotherapy to exercise her muscles before returning to Egypt. Lakdawala said if the initial treatment was successful then doctors could use surgery to bring Abd Al Aty’s weight down to under 100 kilogrammes in a couple of years’ time. The Egyptian, who hails from the Mediterranean port city of Alexandria, was flown to India’s commercial capital in a specially modified Airbus on Saturday for treatment. Abd Al Aty’s sister had approached Lakdawala in October, saying her sibling needed urgent medical attention. Her family told the doctor that as a child she was diagnosed with elephantiasis, a condition that causes the limbs and other body parts to swell, leaving her almost immobile. Abd Al Aty has suffered a stroke and faced a series of other serious ailments owing to her weight including diabetes, high blood pressure, hypertension and sleep deprivation. Her request for an Indian visa was initially denied, but she was granted passage after tweeting a plea for help directly to India’s foreign minister, who intervened. Abd Al Aty had a long wait as no airlines were willing to fly her due to her health complications. Bariatric surgery is a stomach-shrinking bypass procedure carried out on those wanting to lose excessive weight. It is increasingly common in India, which has a growing problem with obesity, particularly in urban areas. India is a major destination for medical tourists seeking quality services and no waiting lists at a fraction of the cost of western countries. More from Egypt Egypt’s parliament approves cabinet reshuffle

13 Egyptians kidnapped in Libya freed: army

Book highlights women's divorce woes in Egypt

'Heaviest woman’ in India for surgery









