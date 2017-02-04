Egypt sends football fans to Gabon to support national squad

Egypt’s veteran goalkeeper Essam Al Hadary takes much credit for his country’s strong performance in the current edition. The 44-year-old player has pulled off superb saves since he replaced the keeper Ahmad Al Shenawi who was injured in a January 17 clash with Mali in the same competition. Should Egypt lift the trophy on Sunday, it will be Al Hadary’s fifth ANC title. He is the oldest player in the history of the tournament.