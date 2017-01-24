6 years on, social justice still elusive in post-Mubarak Egypt

“The pound has sunken and dragged us with it down to the sea-bed,” Fouad, clad in a flowing jallabiyah gown, says sarcastically. “This was the last thing we needed. We are people standing at God’s door. We have neither social nor medical insurance. Our children will starve if we fall sick or become unable to get work that depends on physical strength.”

Around 27.8 per cent of Egypt’s 92 million people live under the poverty line, according to official figures. The country’s inflation surged to 23.3 per cent last month, the highest rate in eight years. In 2014, the government implemented a court ruling, passed in the Mubarak era, setting a minimum monthly wage of 1,200 Egyptian pounds (Dh240) for all workers having a permanent job. However, employees complain that their wages cannot cope with a wave of price hikes, propelled by the recent sharp decline in the value of the local pound. Al Sissi’s government says social justice tops its agenda. Last week, the Ministry of Social Solidarity disclosed it is working on a draft bill aimed at expanding the social insurance base. The draft is to be completed in two months and submitted to the parliament for approval. In attempts to cushion the impact of the currency flotation on limited-income earners, the government increased the monthly value of food subsidy offered to ration card holders from 15 Egyptian pounds (Dh3) to 21 Egyptian pounds per person. It also announced expanding a recently created state programme providing cash support to reach 7.3 million needy people. In recent months, Al Sissi, who took office in 2014, has opened a string of housing schemes for the poor as part of an ambitious plan to relocate dwellers of slums. Government critics, however, say these steps have not brought social and economic parities within reach. “Social justice has other aspects,” said Karima Al Hefnawy, a prominent pro-democracy campaigner and a member of the Egyptian Socialist Party. “The concept of social justice means bringing prices under control to save people from greedy traders. It also means better utilisation of resources, fair distribution of wealth and development fruits, efficient public services and rehousing all the underprivileged people from slums,” she told Gulf News. More from Egypt Egyptian state TV airs video of murdered Italian

Trump commits to Egypt military help

Top Hamas leader in Gaza visits Egypt

Assailants kill five Egyptian soldiers in Sinai









