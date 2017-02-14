Daesh bastion Al Bab largely under control, Turkey says

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday the targets after Al Bab would be Manbij — a former bastion of Daesh that is now under the control of US-backed, Kurdish-led militia — and the de-facto jihadist capital of Raqa, if “we take a joint step with (US-led) coalition forces”.

Turkey has been an implacable foe of Al Assad since the start of Syria's nearly six-year civil war, backing the rebels who sought to oust him from power. But in the past few months, Turkey's relations with Al Assad's main ally Russia have warmed dramatically and Moscow and Ankara have been working together to bring peace to Syria.










