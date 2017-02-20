Yemen says Saudi Arabia to deposit $2b to support currency

Economists predict that the Saudi deposit would have a positive impact on the staggering economy and would likely act as a brake on deterioration of the rial. On Monday, Yemeni rial was trading at 320 against the dollar, rising from 330 in the previous days. Mustafa Nasser, a Yemeni economist, said the Saudi deposit would support the country’s currency and would restore confidence in the economy. “This direct deposit is crucial to address depletion of cash reserves in the central bank over the last couple of years,” Nasser said on his Facebook page. He advised internationally recognised government to resume exporting oil from areas under its control, attract foreign aid and benefit from remittances by Yemenis abroad. Despite taking control of all major oilfields in Hadramout, the government has not been able to resume exports, citing security concerns and renovating some fields in Hadramout.