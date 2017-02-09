Yemen’s Abyan province ‘free of Al Qaida’ — governor

Abyan, the home province of Yemen president Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi, has been the main battleground for the government’s intermittent war against Al Qaida.

The militants seized control of main cities in the province in 2011 cashing in on a power vacuum during the Arab Spring inspired anti-regime protest. The army backed by the US drove the militants out of the province, but not before reducing those cities to ruins. The militants resurfaced early 2015 during the fight against Al Houthis and captured the province’s capital and other cities. The army backed by the Saudi-led coalition took control of Al Qaida strongholds in August last year.