Yemen is largest food insecurity emergency in the world — UN

There has only been one famine since 2000, in Somalia. At least 260,000 people died in the 2011 disaster — half of them children under the age of five, according to the UN World Food Programme.

The UN children’s agency Unicef this week said almost 1.4 million children acutely malnourished in Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen could die as food shortages worsen in the coming months. Of the four famine alerts, only one — Somalia — is caused by drought, while the other three stem from conflicts, described as “man-made food crises.” Famine has already been declared in two counties of South Sudan and nearly 5 million people are in desperate need of food. Guterres, who took over from Ban Ki-moon on January 1, appeared at a news conference with top aid officials who stressed they had contingency plans in place, but needed funds to swing into action. The appeal came as humanitarian aid groups are already struggling to meet needs in Syria and cope with the global refugee crisis. The International Rescue Committee said on Wednesday that the famine designation in South Sudan meant that people were already dying and that the international response was too late. “These crises remain among the least discussed and most underfunded in the world despite their extraordinary scale, scope and man-made origins. This is absurd,” said Ciaran Donnelly, international programmes director at the IRC. “The IRC and other aid groups have been raising the alarm of an impending famine in South Sudan for months, and instead of taking the warnings seriously, it fell largely on deaf ears,” he added. Across northeast Nigeria, some 5.1 million people face severe food shortages and nearly 500,000 children are suffering from acute malnutrition as the conflict with Boko Haram militants grinds on. More from Yemen Jordan warplane crashes in Saudi Arabia

