Yemen government pays public employees in Al Houthis-held Sana’a

This week, the government sent two cheques worth hundreds of millions of rials to the Sana’a-based Al Kurimi Exchange Company in order to to pay the government salaries in Sana’a. Government employees in other Al Houthi-held provinces are expected to receive their salaries through the same company in the coming days, the government said in a statement carried by the sate-run Saba news agency. The government has recently announced the end of a chronic cash crunch after the arrival of billions of rials in cash printed in Russia.