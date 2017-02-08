Yemen government forces tighten grip on Mocha

Last week, Yemeni President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi vowed in an interview with the London-based Al Quds Al Arabi newspaper that the final stage of the operation would see the liberation of the western port city of Hodeida, a major supply of cash for the rebel movement. Hadi said the government forces are advancing to Hodeida from Hajja’s Media in the north and Taiz’s Mocha in the south. “Hodeida is the next target after Mocha,” he said, adding that his government is determined to liberate the entire country from Al Houthis and their ally, the ousted president Ali Abdullah Saleh.