Yemen army clearing Mocha of snipers and landmines

In northern Yemen, the state-run Saba news agency said on Tuesday that Vice-President Ali Mohsen Al Ahmar visited the government forces battling the rebel forces inside their heartland Sa’ada province. Al Ahmar, a powerful army general who battled Al Houthis in their six wars with the government, was seen visiting battlegrounds in Al Bouqa and other areas in Sa’ada. Al Ahmar urged the soldiers and their allied tribesmen to keep pushing further until the entire province is liberated.