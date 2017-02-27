Humanitarian officials arrive in Aden for assessment

On February 25, the Yemeni president met in Aden with Robert Mardini, regional director of International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) for humanitarian operations across the Middle East. Mardini also visited medical facilities in Aden operated by the ICRC.

Due to deteriorating security in the past, international aid organisations had long been reluctant to send staff to Aden, fearing attacks by the Al Qaida or Daesh affiliates. Government security services have managed to secure the strategic city after deploying their forces in all districts and ejecting the militant groups from neighbouring provinces like Abyan and Lahj. The improving security situation prompted Hadi and his government to return home after months in exile.