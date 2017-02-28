Dozens of rebels killed in clashes in Marib’s Serwah

Serwah, Al Houthi’s last bastion in Marib, has seen the deadliest clashes of the war since early 2015. Government forces seek to liberate Serwah from Al Houthis to secure city of Marib, which hosts thousand of government and coalition troops and some government officials, from rebels’ rockets. Khasrouf said that most of the city’s areas are under government forces control and it was turned into a ground for wearing down Al Houthi power. “As many as 15 of their fighters die everyday in Serwah either in direct clashes or in shelling.”