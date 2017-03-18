Crumbling medical sector sees uptick in malpractice cases

“A doctor who performed heart surgery on a woman at private local hospital, told the family after the surgery that she had to be transferred to another hospital after the surgery, and then disappeared and switched off his phone. The lifts weren’t working, so the family carried her down the stairs. There were no ambulances handy. The hospital’s ambulance came after 30 minutes. When the woman finally reached the other hospital, she died twenty minutes later,” he said.

Bazyad says doctors often intimidate journalists by threatening to take them to court if they publish any story related to malpractice. The issue of medical malpractice has been effectively put on the backburner since an Al Houthi coup-turned civil war erupted in the country two years ago. And while malpractice was common even before the war it has only gotten worse during the war. Most of Yemen’s already poor health facilities have been destroyed. Thousands of people have been killed and injured according to local and international right groups. Health facilities spared from destruction are overcrowded with patients who come from war-torn regions of the country. As a result, medical costs have sky-rocketed. Dwindling faith in Yemen’s medical sector has cost the country nearly $1b as Yemenis prefer to seek medical treatment abroad. Most patients travel to Egypt, Jordan or India for treatment. Dr. Al Abed Abu Mousa, a former health official in Hadramout and lecturer of Medical Ethics at Hadramout University, says that the protocol to report medical errors is very tedious and complicated. “Currently there is no medical authority that can investigate medical malpractice. The Medical Committee, which is authorised under law to investigate such matters, is controlled by Al Houthis in Sana’a, and there is no branch here,” he said. Local activists believe that if courts step up and take a stance on malpractice, many lives could be saved. More from Yemen Yemen cholera cases pass the 100,000 mark

