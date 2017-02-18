Clashes in Dhamar kill 5 Al Houthis

Yemen government forces backed by the coalition’s warplanes opened a new front in the northern last 2015 when hundreds of troops, marching from the Saudi side of the border, advanced deeply into Hajja province taking control of part of Haradh city and the strategic port city of Medi, a smuggling point for the rebel movement. In the west, Yemen army battled Al Houthi fighters on the edges of Khokha port region, Hodeida province, after liberating all coastal areas in the province of Taiz.