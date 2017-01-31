2 Saudis killed in Yemen rebel sea strike

As a result of the incident two Saudi crewmen lost their lives and three were wounded, the coalition said, adding the frigate was able to resume its patrol.

The Saudi Press Agency report said a fire was quickly put out and the frigate continued its mission while warplanes and warships from a Saudi-led coalition pursued the Al Houthis’ gunboats. Monday’s attack on the Saudi warship was the second since October to target a coalition vessel. The rebels said then that they had hit a humanitarian vessel operated by the UAE. Since it began air strikes in March 2015 the coalition has enforced sea and air controls on Yemen to prevent arms reaching the rebels, who are allied with troops loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh. Riyadh accuses Iran of arming Al Houthis, a charge Tehran denies. The coalition intervened after the rebels and their allies overran the capital Sana’a and moved on to other parts of Yemen, forcing President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi to flee to Riyadh where he still spends most of his time. United Nations mediation and seven ceasefires have failed to stop the fighting, which the UN warned has left Yemen at risk of famine this year. UN envoy Esmail Ould Shaikh Ahmad has put forward a road map for peace under which Hadi’s powers would be dramatically reduced in favour of a new vice president who would oversee the formation of an interim government before elections. That process would occur in tandem with a Al Houthi withdrawal from the capital and other cities. Hadi refuses to discuss the proposals, the envoy told the UN Security Council last week. More from Yemen Yemen tribesmen kill 13 Al Qaida fighters

