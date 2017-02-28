Saudi king to work with Indonesia to combat Daesh

“We know Indonesia has suffered from bombing and terrorism here,” he said, singling out Daesh for its “different ideology” and disrespect for human life.

“We will cooperate with the Indonesians on this field. We can exchange data, we can exchange experience, and we can defeat these people.” Authorities in officially secular Indonesia have grown increasingly concerned after a series of attacks over the past year blamed on supporters of Daesh. Indonesian police killed a militant on Monday after he detonated a small bomb in the West Java city of Bandung. Security officials said they were investigating whether he had links to a radical network sympathetic to Daesh. Al Shuaibi said Saudi and Indonesian military officers are training in each other’s countries to counter Daesh. Saudi Arabia is aiming to open more Islamic schools in Indonesia, which will teach religion using the Arabic language, and step up the number of scholarships for students, the envoy said. The king’s visit to Indonesia comes as fringe Islamist groups grow in influence and Muslim leaders take an increasingly strict line on Islamic issues, which is at odds with Indonesia’s traditional brand of moderate “Islam Nusantara”. Underpinning that is a growing conservatism among Indonesians, which analysts say is partly the result of foreign money being poured into the country over the past several decades to build mosques, schools and universities. The ambassador said the visit could also lay the foundation for developing oil and gas projects and promoting tourism. Oil giant Saudi Aramco, which has an existing agreement with Indonesian state energy firm Pertamina for a $5 billion refinery upgrade in Central Java, may take on more projects offered by Pertamina later this year, he said. Indonesian President Joko Widodo is hoping the king’s visit will bring investment commitments worth up to $25 billion, Indonesian officials have previously said. The king will visit Jakarta, the state palace in Bogor, a city south of the capital, and spend the last leg of his Indonesian trip in Bali, Al Shuaibi said. More from Saudi Arabia Two jailed for disrupting Friday prayers

