Riyadh clears 'Dynamite prawns', 'Tank chickens'

However, the ministry rejected the claims as “baseless and lacking credibility.”

“Restaurants and food outlets have the legitimate right to choose names for their dishes and sandwiches without referring to the municipality,” the spokesperson for the municipality Hamad Al Omar said, quoted by Saudi daily Okaz on Sunday. “The only thing that the ministry may oppose is when the name is not appropriate. In such cases, the regulatory measures are applied. They start with a warning and a request to change the name of the dish or the sandwich in the menu.”