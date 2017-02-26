Love padlocks in Jeddah cause stir

Manama: Security authorities in Jeddah have launched a campaign to remove ‘love locks’ from the corniche of the Red Sea city after citizens’ complaints.
A video clip circulated on social media platforms showed the ‘love locks’, lovers using padlocks to profess their love, imitating a phenomenon in Europe where people in relationships snap padlocks onto bridges, Saudi news site Sabq reported.
Abdullah, a social media user, said that people who sought to imitate Europeans through the ‘love locks’ should have followed their example in other fields.
“Those who thought about replicating the love padlock phenomenon in Jeddah should have thought about imitating the Europeans in their industrial and scientific advances,” he said.
“People cannot reach higher standards through copying trivial things.”
Another user said that those in love should declare their passion in private and not announce it through “rusty locks that turn into an eyesore.”
However, Basma said that she welcomed the idea of love padlocks.
“This is Jeddah, an open city, and whoever thought about the love padlocks had good and clean intentions,” she said.