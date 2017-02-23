King Salman to embark on 31-day Asian tour

King Salman will then head to Indonesia, home to the world's largest Muslim population, on a visit hailed by local officials as historic.

"This is a very historic visit for us," Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung said on Tuesday while the Jakarta Post reported that “Indonesia is seeking closer ties with Saudi Arabia with plans for a special reception to welcome King Salman and his entourage to Jakarta for a state visit that is also expected to spur investment.”