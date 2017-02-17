Gulf states focusing on attack weapons purchases

Spending across the Middle East and North Africa is rebounding from a decline prompted by the oil-price slump as Iran’s nuclear deal with the US paves the way for the removal of most barriers to arms deals involving the Islamic republic from late 2020, according to IHS. Combined budgets for the area are likely to reach $180 billion (Dh661 billion) a year by that time, with the emphasis on more-offensive systems also extending to the naval arena, it said.