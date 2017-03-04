Qatar stresses need to integrate disabled

Dubai: Qatar emphasised the need to work towards the integration of people with disabilities through the provision of appropriate support for them and their families.
Qatar’s disabled population are guaranteed assistance by the government for their needs including: education, rehabilitation, medical care, access to tools and equipment, transportation, and equipment that help them to learn, qualify, move.
Qatari Deputy UN envoy, Noor Al Sada said the family should be the first line of support for disabled people during a panel discussion on the topic at the UN Human Rights Council.
Such support is essential to ensure they have access to public services and are able to engage in the community.