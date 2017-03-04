Meet the Qatari women making waves in the film industry

“In Middle Eastern culture it may be common for men to be at work for the whole day but it becomes difficult for women to be away with large groups, which include men, for long hours. However, it would be easier for women and their families to accept this profession if these groups or projects include more women, or just women.”

DFI’s Qumra initiative, which is now in its third year, has seen an overwhelming majority of girls in the local talent pool. Its CEO, Fatma Al Remaihi, calls Qumra a “truly unique event” as it is geared towards highlighting emerging filmmakers through “comprehensive support”. “Qumra contributes to supporting the local film industry and in positioning the role of Qatar to empower the next generation of film professionals,” she told Gulf News. Seven of the 10 filmmakers in the first year and four of the seven in last year’s edition were young women. Amal Al Muftah is another self-assured Qatari filmmaker whose award-winning film, “Al Hamali”, based on porters helping shoppers at the Souq Waqif went viral in 2014 and brought her instant, unexpected fame. “I wasn’t expecting it to become so famous, especially since it was a project that I completed in less than a week,” she says, reminiscing about the flood of attention that came her way back in 2014. For Al Muftah, the path to becoming a filmmaker was a little more tricky than her contemporary, Al Thani. Despite coming from a family of regular cinemagoers, the 22-year-old had to win her parents over. “Until my films started shaping up and receiving supportive comments, my parents were a little sceptical of my career choice as I was a very bright student and they thought I could put it to better use by studying medicine.” She has now come a long way from that initial hesitation and has worked on diverse subjects and forms of filmmaking such as a documentary on Syrian refugees in Turkey, ad films and narrative films based on Qatari themes. In her view, girls making films in Qatar or the Gulf region have it “ten times easier” than their male counterparts due to a lack of financial burden. “Being a female gives you so much freedom to do what you want because the Middle Eastern family construct puts emphasis on the male to generate income but there are no such expectations from women.” She plans to make full use of this “freedom” by continuing to experiment different subjects and approaches to filmmaking. “The local filmmaking and art industry is thriving as more and more students and young graduates are generating content and stirring up conversations.” As for her contemporary, Al-Thani, there are plans for pursuing further education in filmmaking but not before she has done her bit to further widen the space for women of her community. “There are a lot of young female filmmakers in Doha and I want them to feel that they are helping make a difference,” she says, adding that it is of supreme importance for Qatari girls to enter this realm. “Women have their own stories to tell and men can’t tell them. They need to be able to tell their own stories.” More from Qatar Qatar stresses need to integrate disabled

Qatar population booms on back of 2022 World Cup

Qatar population balloons 40%

Qatari foreign minister meets Libyan delegation









