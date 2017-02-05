Oman gets snowfall as temperatures plummet

Pictures and videos of snow have gone viral on social media.

Thick blankets of snow covered both Jabal Akhdar and Jabal Shams of Al Hajar Mountain range. Jabal Shams recorded temperatures of minus 5 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, while Jabal Al Akdar recorded 1 degree Celsius, according to the Meteorology department. Similar conditions have been observed in Jabal Surat, of the Ibri province, which has witnessed a drastic dip in temperatures, recording minus 1 degrees Celsius.