For Omani women in public office, slow and steady wins the race

“I knew sooner or later they would have to accept me, and that is exactly what happened. Now they come talk to me directly if they have any requests for municipal services.”

“But, of course, more is needed to change the mindset of men towards women in the country,” Al Shamsi told Gulf News. Currently, there is only one woman in Oman’s Shura Council, the elected lower house of the state council, which has some legislative powers. In 1994, Oman became the first Gulf State to allow women to vote and in 2011 Sultan Qaboos Bin Saeed opened the municipal council up for elections. Noted Omani writer Zakariyah Al Mahrami believes that democracy and women’s political involvement go hand in hand. “The more the country opens up to democracy the more women we will see in parliamentary and legislative posts,” he told Gulf News. “In general more and more Omani women are educated and many even hold PhD degrees. This is good for the country and for democracy as women are more empowered and engaged,” he said. “My father encouraged me to run in the municipal elections,” Sana Al Mashari, a mother of four, told Gulf News. “He was also a Municipal Council member in the 90s.” “I had to do a lot of campaigning in my province of Amerat, which meant I was highly visible and seen,” she told Gulf News. “My father and husband supported me throughout the whole process.” She hopes to use her position to fight for the betterment of low-income families. “I want to organise exhibitions where families can sell their products to help them make the ends meet,” she said. “I want to give a voice to the voiceless,” she said. In 2009, Oman celebrated Women’s Day for the first time where Sultan Qaboos said how education and employment opportunities have advanced the role and status of women in the country. “We have facilitated this through regulations and laws that guarantee their rights,” he said, during a speech on the occasion. Rahma Al Beloushi, a teacher in Muscat, thinks that women are making progress in the country. “Omani women have proved they are capable of being a part of the political life of the country. We just need more support and acceptance from men.” More from Oman More Omani women join public office

