Flight delayed as Oman Air passenger bitten by centipede

“Flight WY 101 departed with a delay of 1 hour and 18 minutes,” the airline added.

According to US-based pest control service Orkin, although centipede bites may be painful, they are rarely fatal. Their symptoms vary depending on the degree of allergic reaction and the size of the centipede. Typically, bite victims have severe pain, swelling and redness at the site of the bite, with symptoms usually lasting less than 48 hours.