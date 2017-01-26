Bangladeshis top expat workers in Oman

Naser Al Beloushi, an expert on the labour market, attributes the increase in the number of Bangladeshi to their willingness to work for less compared to other migrant workers. “They earn between 60 to 100 rials a month, which is cheaper than what workers from other countries are willing to accept,” said Al Beloushi.

In total, the number of migrant workers stood at 1,848,175 by the end of December, according to the NCSI. 1,504,936 of them are working in the private sector, 60,196 in the government sector, while 283,043 are working for families, as domestic help and drivers.